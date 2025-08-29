Kyrgyzstan’s GDP exceeds 865 billion soms for seven months

The economy of Kyrgyzstan continues to grow steadily in 2025. According to the Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers Adylbek Kasymaliev, the gross domestic product (GDP) has not fallen below 10 percent.

In the first seven months of this year, the growth rate was 11.5 percent, and the GDP volume exceeded 865 billion soms. The budget for 2025 in the amount of 708.9 billion soms has been fully implemented. The Ministry of Finance expects that the state treasury will exceed 1 trillion soms by the end of the year.