Sadyr Japarov in Osh: New schools, laptops, millions for textbooks

President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov spoke at the opening of the Valentina Tereshkova boarding school in Osh city. The event was timed to coincide with the 34th anniversary of the country’s independence. At the same time, 100 social facilities were commissioned.

The head of state noted that the education system in Kyrgyzstan is undergoing large-scale changes. The country has switched to a 12-year education model, a new state standard has been adopted, and subject programs have been updated. Within the framework of the national program Altyn Kazyk, educational materials are being modernized, modern technologies are being introduced, and school infrastructure is being developed.

According to Sadyr Japarov, about 16,000 teachers have been trained in STEM areas, and over 37,000 have improved their qualifications in other subjects. By the beginning of the school year, schools received more than 27,000 laptops. The state allocated 744 million soms for the publication of new textbooks; within three years, school library funds will be completely updated.

«A teacher must be ahead of society, constantly updating their knowledge in order to give children the upbringing and education that the times require. The state, in turn, creates all the conditions: builds new schools, publishes new textbooks, increases teachers’ salaries,» the president emphasized.

Sadyr Japarov called the Valentina Tereshkova boarding school one of the largest and most important educational institutions in the region, performing not only educational but also social functions. He also addressed the schoolchildren: «You are the future of the new Kyrgyzstan. In a world where artificial intelligence is rapidly developing, you must be versatile, strive for knowledge, master several professions and be able to adapt to new conditions.»
