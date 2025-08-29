Tourism in Kyrgyzstan: More visitors amid falling foreign investments

In 2024, tourism in Kyrgyzstan showed mixed trends. On one hand, the number of visitors to the country exceeded 3.7 million — a one-third increase compared to the previous year. On the other hand, the volume of direct foreign investment in the tourism sector fell threefold, data of the National Statistical Committee of the Kyrgyz Republic say.

The growth in tourist flow was mainly driven by domestic travel and the popularity of Issyk-Kul resorts. More than 2.4 million people stayed in organized accommodations, while 1.3 million used informal lodging. The share of visitors staying in hotels, guesthouses, and sanatoriums rose from 55 percent to 65 percent over four years, while the share in the private sector dropped to 35 percent.

The economic impact of tourism also strengthened.

The sector’s gross value added reached nearly 58 billion soms, or 3.8 percent of GDP, up from 2.9 percent in 2020. However, investment dynamics were concerning: in 2024, only $11 million in direct foreign investment entered the sector — three times less than in 2023. Investment from CIS countries even grew, while investment from non-CIS countries fell nearly fivefold.

Key foreign investors in Kyrgyzstan’s tourism included Kazakhstan (20.3 percent), UAE (19.9 percent), Russia (19.6 percent), USA (16.2 percent), China (7.8 percent), and Switzerland (7.3 percent). Over 23 billion soms were invested in fixed assets for tourism construction — a 27 percent increase compared to the previous year.

The average salary in the sector in 2024 was 24,900 soms, 2.4 times higher than in 2020. The number of people employed in tourism reached 11,000, with nearly a third working in the hotel industry.

The service sector is also expanding. Tourist and excursion services generated around 6 billion soms in 2024 — 1.5 times more than in 2023. Hotel service revenues grew by 30 percent, transportation companies carried over 9 million tourists, and transportation revenues increased by 20 percent.