Over 3 hectares of agricultural land illegally privatized in Kara-Zhygach

A plot of agricultural land located in the village of Kara-Zhygach in Oktyabrsky district of Bishkek has been returned to the state. The press center of the State Committee for National Security of the Kyrgyz Republic (SCNS) reported.

The land is located on the territory annexed to the capital as part of the administrative-territorial reform. Security services have established the fact of illegal transfer to private ownership of a plot of agricultural land with an area of ​​3.6 hectares, located in the contours 544 and 545 of Kara-Zhygach village at the intersection of Ankara and Dostoevsky streets.

Based on the results of the work carried out, the plot was returned to state ownership. A case was opened under the article «Abuse of official position» of the Criminal Code of the Kyrgyz Republic. The SCNS continues measures to return illegally privatized real estate objects to the state balance.
