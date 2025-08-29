13:06
Kyrgyzstani Nurtilek Zhalynbekov to compete at K-1 WORLD MAX 2025 in Tokyo

Kyrgyzstan’s Open FC champion Nurtilek Zhalynbekov (record: 12-4-0, AL-Munar club) will fight for a title at the K-1 WORLD MAX 2025 kickboxing tournament. His manager Mirlan Shamkanov told 24.kg news agency.

The tournament will take place on September 7 in Tokyo, where Zhalynbekov will face experienced Dutch fighter Darryl Verdonk (15-7-0), a former Enfusion champion.

«I have been preparing for this fight for several months. For me, this is not just another bout — it is a chance to show the world the strength and character of Kyrgyz fighters. I am confident I can deliver a spectacular performance, even though my opponent was changed,» Nurtilek Zhalynbekov said.

Almost all tickets have been sold, with the arena capacity exceeding 20,000 spectators, and the tournament will be broadcast in more than 40 countries. Fighters from 16 countries, including Brazil, the Netherlands, the USA, Poland, France, and Senegal, will take part in the event.

According to Shamkanov, the fight will be a milestone in Zhalynbekov’s career and open new opportunities not only for him but also for Kyrgyz kickboxing and MMA as a whole.

«Signing a contract and competing at a tournament like K-1 is a huge step for Kyrgyz sports. K-1 is one of the largest and most prestigious kickboxing organizations in the world, alongside Glory. We are working to pave the way for our fighters to the biggest global arenas, and this fight is a clear confirmation of our goals,» Mirlan Shamkanov said.

K-1 is a Japanese kickboxing organization founded in 1993, considered one of the most prestigious global platforms in combat sports. It has hosted legendary tournaments featuring stars such as Peter Aerts, Remy Bonjasky, Badr Hari, Andy Hug, and Semmy Schilt. Today, K-1 continues to bring together top fighters from around the world, staging large-scale tournaments broadcast in dozens of countries.
