18:13
USD 87.36
EUR 101.71
RUB 1.08
English

New road from Zhukeev-Pudovkin to Moldobasanov Street opened in Bishkek

The construction of a new road connecting Zhukeev-Pudovkin and Moldobasanov streets has been completed in Bishkek. Its total length is 970 meters, its width is from 12 to 14 meters, and it has three lanes. The road is completely open to traffic.

Bishkek Mayor Aibek Dzhunushaliev inspected the site and noted that the work was completed on time. As part of the construction, drainage pipes, trays, and curbs were installed, sidewalks were equipped, road signs were installed, and markings were applied.

Restrictions were introduced on the new section for heavy-duty vehicles in order to preserve the road surface and traffic safety.
link: https://24.kg/english/341363/
views: 44
Print
Related
Asphalt paving on Sokuluk — Aral road completed
President Sadyr Japarov launches construction of Barskoon–Bedel road
Construction of Sokh – Kan – Zardaly road continues in Batken region
New six-lane road planned to be built in Osh city
Construction of strategic Barskoon-Bedel highway to begin in Kyrgyzstan
Kyrgyzstan sets strict limit on budget deviations in road construction
Over 1,100 kilometers of roads planned to be built in Kyrgyzstan by end of 2025
Four new roads planned to be built in Bishkek
Irrigated land in Issyk-Ata district to be transformed for road construction
Construction of section of Balykchy-Bokonbaevo-Karakol road nearing completion
Popular
Bishkek resident sells narcotic drugs without prescription Bishkek resident sells narcotic drugs without prescription
Kyrgyzstan introduces new standards in medical and social disability assessment Kyrgyzstan introduces new standards in medical and social disability assessment
Personal exhibition of Nurbek Zholbunov to open in Bishkek Personal exhibition of Nurbek Zholbunov to open in Bishkek
Southern part of Chui/Kurmanjan Datka intersection opened after repairs Southern part of Chui/Kurmanjan Datka intersection opened after repairs
28 August, Thursday
18:02
New road from Zhukeev-Pudovkin to Moldobasanov Street opened in Bishkek New road from Zhukeev-Pudovkin to Moldobasanov Street o...
17:26
Sadyr Japarov invites President of Korea to visit Kyrgyzstan
17:20
Kamchybek Tashiev builds new house for another ex-classmate in Kara-Suu
16:28
President Sadyr Japarov opens service center and rides electric bus
16:19
Attempt to smuggle 19 kg of gold from Kyrgyzstan to Uzbekistan prevented