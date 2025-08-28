New road from Zhukeev-Pudovkin to Moldobasanov Street opened in Bishkek

The construction of a new road connecting Zhukeev-Pudovkin and Moldobasanov streets has been completed in Bishkek. Its total length is 970 meters, its width is from 12 to 14 meters, and it has three lanes. The road is completely open to traffic.

Bishkek Mayor Aibek Dzhunushaliev inspected the site and noted that the work was completed on time. As part of the construction, drainage pipes, trays, and curbs were installed, sidewalks were equipped, road signs were installed, and markings were applied.

Restrictions were introduced on the new section for heavy-duty vehicles in order to preserve the road surface and traffic safety.