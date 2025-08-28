18:13
USD 87.36
EUR 101.71
RUB 1.08
English

Sadyr Japarov invites President of Korea to visit Kyrgyzstan

A telephone conversation took place between the President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov and the President of the Republic of Korea Lee Jae Myung at the initiative of the Korean side.

According to the press service of the head of state, the leaders discussed a wide range of topical issues on the bilateral agenda, as well as prospects for further development of cooperation between the countries.

The parties spoke about the positive results in the implementation of agreements within the framework of the comprehensive partnership between the two countries.

Sadyr Japarov congratulated Lee Jae Myung on his victory in the presidential election and invited him to pay an official visit to Kyrgyzstan. Lee Jae Myung invited Sadyr Japarov to participate in the Central Asia — Republic of Korea Summit of Heads of State, which is planned to be held in 2026.
link: https://24.kg/english/341358/
views: 134
Print
Related
Kyrgyzstan and South Korea to improve qualifications of migrant workers
Kyrgyzstan and Korea intend to launch production of electric charging stations
Korea interested in joint projects with Kyrgyzstan on climate and water
Speaker of Parliament: Trade between Kyrgyzstan and Korea reaches record level
Specialized agency to support employment of Kyrgyzstanis in Korea
Sadyr Japarov congratulates Lee Jae-myung on election as South Korea's President
Korean Foundation helps perform 452 heart surgeries on children in Kyrgyzstan
Embassy of Kyrgyzstan in South Korea moves to new building
Tax Service, South Korean company discuss cooperation in field of digitalization
Kyrgyzstan and Korea launch joint production of organic fertilizers
Popular
Bishkek resident sells narcotic drugs without prescription Bishkek resident sells narcotic drugs without prescription
Kyrgyzstan introduces new standards in medical and social disability assessment Kyrgyzstan introduces new standards in medical and social disability assessment
Personal exhibition of Nurbek Zholbunov to open in Bishkek Personal exhibition of Nurbek Zholbunov to open in Bishkek
Southern part of Chui/Kurmanjan Datka intersection opened after repairs Southern part of Chui/Kurmanjan Datka intersection opened after repairs
28 August, Thursday
18:02
New road from Zhukeev-Pudovkin to Moldobasanov Street opened in Bishkek New road from Zhukeev-Pudovkin to Moldobasanov Street o...
17:26
Sadyr Japarov invites President of Korea to visit Kyrgyzstan
17:20
Kamchybek Tashiev builds new house for another ex-classmate in Kara-Suu
16:28
President Sadyr Japarov opens service center and rides electric bus
16:19
Attempt to smuggle 19 kg of gold from Kyrgyzstan to Uzbekistan prevented