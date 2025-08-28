Sadyr Japarov invites President of Korea to visit Kyrgyzstan

A telephone conversation took place between the President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov and the President of the Republic of Korea Lee Jae Myung at the initiative of the Korean side.

According to the press service of the head of state, the leaders discussed a wide range of topical issues on the bilateral agenda, as well as prospects for further development of cooperation between the countries.

The parties spoke about the positive results in the implementation of agreements within the framework of the comprehensive partnership between the two countries.

Sadyr Japarov congratulated Lee Jae Myung on his victory in the presidential election and invited him to pay an official visit to Kyrgyzstan. Lee Jae Myung invited Sadyr Japarov to participate in the Central Asia — Republic of Korea Summit of Heads of State, which is planned to be held in 2026.