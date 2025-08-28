President Sadyr Japarov opens service center and rides electric bus

President of the Kyrgyz Republic Sadyr Japarov took part in the opening of a new service center for electric and gas-powered buses operated by the Bishkek City Hall. The presidential press service reported.
Sadyr Japarov emphasized that the launch marks an important step in developing the capital’s modern transport system.
«Over the past two years, we have purchased more than 1,000 gas-powered buses and will continue to renew the fleet. But today we face a serious environmental challenge. Residents of the capital need not only comfortable transport but also clean air. Such modern solutions are our responsibility to the future,» he said.
Addressing drivers and passengers, Japarov called on drivers to observe the driving culture, approach stops properly without causing traffic jams, and urged passengers to treat public transport with care and respect the work of drivers.