President Sadyr Japarov opens service center and rides electric bus

President of the Kyrgyz Republic Sadyr Japarov took part in the opening of a new service center for electric and gas-powered buses operated by the Bishkek City Hall. The presidential press service reported.

The 4.7-hectare complex includes repair bays, an administrative building, auxiliary and infrastructure facilities, with the capacity to service up to 150 buses simultaneously.

Sadyr Japarov emphasized that the launch marks an important step in developing the capital’s modern transport system.

«Over the past two years, we have purchased more than 1,000 gas-powered buses and will continue to renew the fleet. But today we face a serious environmental challenge. Residents of the capital need not only comfortable transport but also clean air. Such modern solutions are our responsibility to the future,» he said.

The president also recalled that Bishkek trolleybus depot No. 2, originally built in 1971, was completely renovated and modernized with support from the Asian Development Bank. The city received 120 new electric buses, and the upgraded depot has become a modern charging and maintenance center.

Addressing drivers and passengers, Japarov called on drivers to observe the driving culture, approach stops properly without causing traffic jams, and urged passengers to treat public transport with care and respect the work of drivers.

After the official ceremony, he toured the depot and then rode both an electric bus and a bus converted from a trolleybus.
