Police officer detained on fraud charges in Osh region

A police officer of the Internal Affairs Department of Kara-Suu district was detained in Osh region on suspicion of fraud. The press center of the State Committee for National Security of Kyrgyzstan (SCNS) reported.

According to the SCNS, an investigation revealed that Captain of Police D.T.K., an officer of the Kara-Suu district police, was involved in a fraud scheme totaling $10,000.

In November 2024, under the pretext of securing a favorable outcome in a fraud-related criminal case, the officer allegedly took 5,000 Russian rubles, $5,500, and 220,000 soms from a citizen identified as U.T.M., claiming the money was intended for a prosecutor and investigator.

On August 20, 2025, during the morning assembly of the local police unit in the village of Mady, Kara-Suu district, Captain D.T.K. was detained by SCNS and the Internal Investigation Service of Internal Affairs Ministry officers.

He has been placed in the pre-trial detention center of the Main Department of SCNS for Osh city and Osh region.