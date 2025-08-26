Member of organized crime group detained in Balykchy

Law enforcement officers detained a member of an organized crime group nicknamed «Vesely» and his accomplice on suspicion of theft in Balykchy city. The press service of the Department of Internal Affairs of Issyk-Kul region reported.

On August 23, at about 10.56 p.m., near one of the supermarkets in the city of Balykchy, unknown individuals stole a wallet from a car, which contained 20,000 soms, documents, and keys to the owner’s house. The man filed a report with the police. A case was opened under the article «Theft» of the Criminal Code of the Kyrgyz Republic.

Law enforcement officers identified the suspects. They turned out to be 45-year-old M.U., a resident of the city of Balykchy, registered with the Ministry of Internal Affairs as a member of an organized crime group nicknamed «Vesely», and a resident of the city of Tokmak — 44-year-old K.B. They were detained and taken to the police station for further investigation.