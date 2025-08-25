Construction of Sokh – Kan – Zardaly road continues in Batken region

The Plenipotentiary Representative of the President of the Kyrgyz Republic in Batken region, Aibek Shamenov, visited the construction site of Sokh — Kan — Zardaly road to get acquainted with the progress of work.

On Sary-Talaa — Kyzyl-Tash section, 11 kilometers of the road have already been widened and one mudflow culvert has been built. On the Kyzyl-Tash — Zardaly section, work continues on the construction of 6 kilometers of a new road.

Previously, there was no road at all in these areas, and residents of remote districts experienced difficulties with transport communications and access to social infrastructure. The construction of the road will significantly improve the connection of settlements with the rest of the region, ensuring safe and regular communication.

According to the press service of the Plenipotentiary Representative of the President of the Kyrgyz Republic in Batken region, the work is being carried out within the framework of the program for the development of transport infrastructure in the region and is aimed at improving transport communications and road safety.