16:18
USD 87.43
EUR 101.42
RUB 1.08
English

Construction of Sokh – Kan – Zardaly road continues in Batken region

The Plenipotentiary Representative of the President of the Kyrgyz Republic in Batken region, Aibek Shamenov, visited the construction site of Sokh — Kan — Zardaly road to get acquainted with the progress of work.

On Sary-Talaa — Kyzyl-Tash section, 11 kilometers of the road have already been widened and one mudflow culvert has been built. On the Kyzyl-Tash — Zardaly section, work continues on the construction of 6 kilometers of a new road.

Previously, there was no road at all in these areas, and residents of remote districts experienced difficulties with transport communications and access to social infrastructure. The construction of the road will significantly improve the connection of settlements with the rest of the region, ensuring safe and regular communication.

According to the press service of the Plenipotentiary Representative of the President of the Kyrgyz Republic in Batken region, the work is being carried out within the framework of the program for the development of transport infrastructure in the region and is aimed at improving transport communications and road safety.
link: https://24.kg/english/340879/
views: 98
Print
Related
New six-lane road planned to be built in Osh city
Construction of strategic Barskoon-Bedel highway to begin in Kyrgyzstan
Kyrgyzstan sets strict limit on budget deviations in road construction
Over 1,100 kilometers of roads planned to be built in Kyrgyzstan by end of 2025
Four new roads planned to be built in Bishkek
Irrigated land in Issyk-Ata district to be transformed for road construction
Construction of section of Balykchy-Bokonbaevo-Karakol road nearing completion
SCNS Chairman Kamchybek Tashiev opens Osh - Nookat highway
Construction of Balykchy-Barskoon-Bokonbayevo road behind schedule
Road to be built in Zardaly village for 389 million soms
Popular
UK sanctions nave not affected banking system stability — National Bank UK sanctions nave not affected banking system stability — National Bank
Two Iranian climbers go missing in Kyrgyzstan Two Iranian climbers go missing in Kyrgyzstan
Kyrgyzstan and Kazakhstan sign number of documents following negotiations Kyrgyzstan and Kazakhstan sign number of documents following negotiations
Tokayev: Under Sadyr Japarov’s leadership, Kyrgyzstan’s economy is growing Tokayev: Under Sadyr Japarov’s leadership, Kyrgyzstan’s economy is growing
25 August, Monday
16:00
President Sadyr Japarov presents Russian eco-activist with car President Sadyr Japarov presents Russian eco-activist w...
15:52
Construction of Sokh – Kan – Zardaly road continues in Batken region
15:43
Renovated section of Akhunbaev Street in Bishkek opened for traffic
15:36
Geothermal resort cluster may be created in Kyrgyzstan
15:29
Members of banned organization Hizb ut-Tahrir detained in Suzak