Citizens of Kyrgyzstan not subject to U.S. B1/B2 visa bond program

In response to reports about the United States introducing a bond requirement of $5,000, $10,000, or $15,000 for the issuance of B1/B2 visas (tourism/business) to citizens of certain countries, the Embassy of the Kyrgyz Republic in the U.S. has issued the following statement.

The program is aimed at reducing cases of overstaying permitted periods of stay. The bond amount is determined by a consular officer and is fully refundable upon timely departure and compliance with visa conditions. Violation of the terms of stay results in forfeiture of the bond.

Visas issued under this program are valid for a single entry within three months and require entry through designated airports. In addition, under the program, U.S. border services may limit the duration of stay to 30 days.

At present, citizens of Kyrgyzstan are not subject to this program. However, the Embassy emphasizes the importance of strictly observing visa regulations and periods of stay. A high rate of violations could become grounds for Kyrgyzstanis to be included in the program in the future.

Applicants are advised to prepare a complete set of documents in advance confirming their social and economic ties to Kyrgyzstan and to strictly adhere to visa conditions.