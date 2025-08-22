Kamchatka court rules to deport Kyrgyz woman with lifetime entry ban

A 64-year-old Kyrgyz woman has been sentenced in Kamchatka to a fine and deportation from Russia for repeated illegal crossing of the border. The Petropavlovsk-Kamchatsky City Court made the decision.

The Kyrgyz woman changed her passport details twice to circumvent the ban on entry into Russia.

The court had previously found her guilty of an administrative offense and banned her from entering the Russian Federation. However, the Kyrgyz woman found a way to circumvent the ban.

«While in Kyrgyzstan, she changed her identification details twice, received a new national passport and illegally crossed the state border of the Russian Federation through the Sheremetyevo-D air checkpoint,» the court reported.

The woman fully admitted her guilt. The court sentenced her to a fine of 40,000 rubles. After the sentence comes into legal force, it will be transferred to the migration service for execution — the convicted woman will be deported from Russia with a lifetime ban on entry. The case was considered under Article 322 («Illegal crossing of the state border of the Russian Federation») of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation.