Tourism in Kyrgyzstan: Share in GDP reaches 4.3 percent

According to the National Statistical Committee of Kyrgyzstan, in the first half of 2025, the share of tourism in the country’s gross domestic product (GDP) was 4.3 percent. This is 0.4 percentage points more than in the same period in 2024, when the figure was 3.9 percent. The Department of Tourism reported.

According to it, if the current trend continues, then by the end of 2025, the tourism sector will generate more than 4 percent of Kyrgyzstan’s GDP for the first time since 2019.

There are 144,000 business entities registered in the country’s tourism sector, which is 6 percent more than in the previous year. These data indicate stable growth and development of the tourism industry in Kyrgyzstan.