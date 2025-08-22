11:12
USD 87.45
EUR 101.92
RUB 1.09
English

Cinema Night to take place in Bishkek and Osh cities

The event Cinema Night will be held in Bishkek and Osh cities on August 23, 26, and 27. The screenings are organized by the representative office of Rossotrudnichestvo in the Kyrgyz Republic.

Screening schedule

Russian House in Osh (August 23):

  • 2 p.m. — The Wizard of the Emerald City. The Yellow Brick Road
  • 4 p.m. — The Prophet. The Story of Alexander Pushkin
  • 7 p.m. — Blood Type

Chingiz Aitmatov Cinema House in Bishkek (August 26):

  • 7 p.m. — The Prophet. The Story of Alexander Pushkin

Chingiz Aitmatov Cinema House in Bishkek (August 27):

  • 6 p.m. — The Wizard of the Emerald City. The Yellow Brick Road
  • 8.30 p.m. — Blood Type

Visitors in Bishkek can register online to attend the screenings.

In addition, Bishkek will host the exhibition «Tarkovskys. Father and Son», dedicated to the life and work of poet Arseny Tarkovsky and his son, renowned film director Andrei Tarkovsky.

Cinema Night is timed to coincide with Russian Cinema Day, celebrated annually on August 27. This year marks the 10th anniversary of the event.
link: https://24.kg/english/340579/
views: 171
Print
Related
Kazakhstan Cinema Days to be held in Kyrgyzstan from August 20
Central Asian Cinema for America — Through Aiperi Usmanova’s Perspective
Kyrgyz filmmaker Almaz Kosobaev wins recognition at British Film Festival
Iranian Cinema Days to be held in Bishkek
Kyrgyzstan and Pakistan discuss joint film production and dubbing
Culture Minister instructs to repair Russia and Ala-Too cinemas
Days of Kyrgyz Cinema to be held in Mongolia
National Cinematography Council established in Kyrgyzstan
"Paradise Under Mothers' Feet" film receives Grand Prix in Moscow
Kyrgyzstan to join All-Russian Cinema Night campaign
Popular
Russian climber stranded on Victory Peak for seven days Russian climber stranded on Victory Peak for seven days
Hard landing of Mi-8 helicopter: Defense Ministry provides details Hard landing of Mi-8 helicopter: Defense Ministry provides details
Services sector remains dominant in Kyrgyzstan’s GDP — Ministry of Economy Services sector remains dominant in Kyrgyzstan’s GDP — Ministry of Economy
Agriculture Ministry urges farmers to adopt second harvest practice Agriculture Ministry urges farmers to adopt second harvest practice
22 August, Friday
11:05
54,000 teachers to be provided with laptops by November 2025 54,000 teachers to be provided with laptops by November...
09:51
Cholpon Shaikova appointed Director of SCO Cultural Integration Center
09:32
Cinema Night to take place in Bishkek and Osh cities
09:22
Issyk-Kul's tourism potential presented as part of Muras-2025 tour
09:13
Labor Ministry of Kyrgyzstan on main goals of demographic policy until 2040
21 August, Thursday
20:38
Two Iranian climbers go missing in Kyrgyzstan
20:22
Construction of strategic Barskoon-Bedel highway to begin in Kyrgyzstan
18:18
Central part of Bishkek to have no water on August 26