Cinema Night to take place in Bishkek and Osh cities

The event Cinema Night will be held in Bishkek and Osh cities on August 23, 26, and 27. The screenings are organized by the representative office of Rossotrudnichestvo in the Kyrgyz Republic.

Screening schedule

Russian House in Osh (August 23):

2 p.m. — The Wizard of the Emerald City. The Yellow Brick Road

4 p.m. — The Prophet. The Story of Alexander Pushkin

7 p.m. — Blood Type

Chingiz Aitmatov Cinema House in Bishkek (August 26):

7 p.m. — The Prophet. The Story of Alexander Pushkin

Chingiz Aitmatov Cinema House in Bishkek (August 27):

6 p.m. — The Wizard of the Emerald City. The Yellow Brick Road

8.30 p.m. — Blood Type

Visitors in Bishkek can register online to attend the screenings.

In addition, Bishkek will host the exhibition «Tarkovskys. Father and Son», dedicated to the life and work of poet Arseny Tarkovsky and his son, renowned film director Andrei Tarkovsky.

Cinema Night is timed to coincide with Russian Cinema Day, celebrated annually on August 27. This year marks the 10th anniversary of the event.