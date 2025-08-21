Construction of strategic Barskoon-Bedel highway to begin in Kyrgyzstan

The construction of strategic Barskoon-Bedel highway will begin in Kyrgyzstan. The President signed a corresponding order.

The document notes the launch of the construction of the strategic Barskoon-Bedel highway with a length of 150 kilometers.

The Cabinet of Ministers was instructed to prepare a decision on determining the design organization and general contractor for the implementation of the project. The administration of the head of state will monitor the implementation.

Recall, Bedel checkpoint was opened in September 2024.

Earlier, it was also reported on the importance of promoting Bedel strategic project — a transport corridor on the border of Kyrgyzstan and the People’s Republic of China.