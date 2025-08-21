21:07
USD 87.45
EUR 101.92
RUB 1.09
English

Construction of strategic Barskoon-Bedel highway to begin in Kyrgyzstan

The construction of strategic Barskoon-Bedel highway will begin in Kyrgyzstan. The President signed a corresponding order.

The document notes the launch of the construction of the strategic Barskoon-Bedel highway with a length of 150 kilometers.

The Cabinet of Ministers was instructed to prepare a decision on determining the design organization and general contractor for the implementation of the project. The administration of the head of state will monitor the implementation.

Recall, Bedel checkpoint was opened in September 2024.

Earlier, it was also reported on the importance of promoting Bedel strategic project — a transport corridor on the border of Kyrgyzstan and the People’s Republic of China.
link: https://24.kg/english/340543/
views: 113
Print
Related
Kyrgyzstan sets strict limit on budget deviations in road construction
Over 1,100 kilometers of roads planned to be built in Kyrgyzstan by end of 2025
Four new roads planned to be built in Bishkek
Irrigated land in Issyk-Ata district to be transformed for road construction
Construction of section of Balykchy-Bokonbaevo-Karakol road nearing completion
SCNS Chairman Kamchybek Tashiev opens Osh - Nookat highway
Construction of Balykchy-Barskoon-Bokonbayevo road behind schedule
Road to be built in Zardaly village for 389 million soms
ADB to provide $109.5 million for construction of Barskoon - Karakol road
Road repair in Bishkek: Section of Baityk Baatyr Street to be opened on June 29
Popular
Hard landing of Mi-8 helicopter: Defense Ministry provides details Hard landing of Mi-8 helicopter: Defense Ministry provides details
Russian climber stranded on Victory Peak for seven days Russian climber stranded on Victory Peak for seven days
Services sector remains dominant in Kyrgyzstan’s GDP — Ministry of Economy Services sector remains dominant in Kyrgyzstan’s GDP — Ministry of Economy
Agriculture Ministry urges farmers to adopt second harvest practice Agriculture Ministry urges farmers to adopt second harvest practice
21 August, Thursday
20:38
Two Iranian climbers go missing in Kyrgyzstan Two Iranian climbers go missing in Kyrgyzstan
20:22
Construction of strategic Barskoon-Bedel highway to begin in Kyrgyzstan
18:18
Central part of Bishkek to have no water on August 26
18:13
UK sanctions nave not affected banking system stability — National Bank
18:04
World football legend Hristo Stoichkov visits Kyrgyzstan