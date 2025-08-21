11:42
USD 87.44
EUR 101.77
RUB 1.08
English

Agriculture Ministry of Kyrgyzstan conducts monitoring of meat prices in regions

The Ministry of Water Resources, Agriculture and Processing Industry of Kyrgyzstan checked meat prices in the regions. The press service of the ministry reported.

Meat prices remain stable and do not exceed 700 soms, the Ministry of Agriculture noted.

According to its data, beef is sold for 630-650 soms, mutton — for 680 soms in Chui region. In Jeti-Oguz district, beef costs 650-680 soms, mutton — 650-680 soms, horse meat — 620 soms. Beef is sold for 680 soms at the market in Naryn region.

District departments of agricultural development conduct constant price monitoring.

Recall, state control over meat prices was introduced in Kyrgyzstan from August 11 for a period of 90 days.
link: https://24.kg/english/340435/
views: 115
Print
Related
Kyrgyzstan tightens control over retail prices for meat
Kyrgyzstan’s authorities move to lower meat prices
Meat production growing in Kyrgyzstan, but import dependence remains
Kyrgyzstan to introduce state regulation of meat prices for 90 days
Kyrgyzstan to introduce unified pricing policy for essential goods
Antimonopoly Service conducts meat price monitoring in Osh city
State price regulation for meat to be introduced in Kyrgyzstan
Meat production increases in Kyrgyzstan
Cement prices rise on secondary market — Ministry of Economy names reasons
Meat prices remain high in Kyrgyzstan
Popular
Hard landing of Mi-8 helicopter: Defense Ministry provides details Hard landing of Mi-8 helicopter: Defense Ministry provides details
Services sector remains dominant in Kyrgyzstan’s GDP — Ministry of Economy Services sector remains dominant in Kyrgyzstan’s GDP — Ministry of Economy
Russian climber stranded on Victory Peak for seven days Russian climber stranded on Victory Peak for seven days
Agriculture Ministry urges farmers to adopt second harvest practice Agriculture Ministry urges farmers to adopt second harvest practice
21 August, Thursday
11:38
Capacity of Uch-Kurgan HPP to increase by 9 megawatts after reconstruction Capacity of Uch-Kurgan HPP to increase by 9 megawatts a...
11:32
Kyrgyz-German Business Forum to be held in Cholpon-Ata
11:17
UK imposes sanctions on Kyrgyzstan’s Capital Bank and crypto exchanges
10:51
Agriculture Ministry of Kyrgyzstan conducts monitoring of meat prices in regions
10:45
Illegal sale of potent drugs: Bishkek pharmacies inspected