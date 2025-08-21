Agriculture Ministry of Kyrgyzstan conducts monitoring of meat prices in regions

The Ministry of Water Resources, Agriculture and Processing Industry of Kyrgyzstan checked meat prices in the regions. The press service of the ministry reported.

Meat prices remain stable and do not exceed 700 soms, the Ministry of Agriculture noted.

According to its data, beef is sold for 630-650 soms, mutton — for 680 soms in Chui region. In Jeti-Oguz district, beef costs 650-680 soms, mutton — 650-680 soms, horse meat — 620 soms. Beef is sold for 680 soms at the market in Naryn region.

District departments of agricultural development conduct constant price monitoring.

Recall, state control over meat prices was introduced in Kyrgyzstan from August 11 for a period of 90 days.