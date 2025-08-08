Kyrgyzstan to introduce state regulation of meat prices for 90 days

The Ministry of Economy and Commerce of the Kyrgyz Republic announced the introduction of temporary state regulation of prices for beef and mutton (except for boneless meat). The press service of the ministry reported.

The corresponding order will come into force on August 11, 2025 and will be valid for 90 calendar days.

The decision was made on the basis of the Law «On Pricing», as well as resolutions of the Cabinet of Ministers concerning the regulation of prices for socially significant goods.

The Antimonopoly Regulation Service under the Ministry of Economy will monitor compliance with the price limit.

This measure is aimed at preventing unjustified price increases and ensuring the affordability of meat products for the population.