Uzbek and Kyrgyz artists perform at street concert in Bishkek

A unique street concert took place on the streets of Bishkek on August 19, bringing together artists from Kyrgyzstan and Uzbekistan. The Head of the Presidential Administration of Uzbekistan, Saida Mirziyoyeva, reported on social media.

They performed national melodies in the open air, creating a real festive atmosphere. Many city residents stopped and filmed what was happening on camera, applauded and even danced with the artists.

Saida Mirziyoyeva is in Kyrgyzstan on a visit, during which she is scheduled to participate in the international forum «Woman — Leader Changing the World for the Better.» In addition, she will take part in the opening ceremony of Zakovat Asian Cup II show.

The evening, filled with music and dancing, became an excellent example of cultural exchange between peoples, reminding of the importance of friendship and mutual understanding between neighboring countries.

«Thank you for such a warm welcome!» — Saida Mirziyoeva wrote, sharing her impressions of the event.

An intellectual show Zakovat Asian Cup II will be held in Bishkek today, August 20, in which the national teams of Kyrgyzstan and Uzbekistan will participate.
