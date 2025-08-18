Saida Mirziyoyeva announces Zakovat Asian Cup II show to be held in Bishkek

Saida Mirziyoyeva, the daughter of the President of Uzbekistan, announced on her Instagram the upcoming intellectual show Zakovat Asian Cup II, which will take place in Bishkek.

According to her, the event will be held on August 20, featuring the national teams of Kyrgyzstan and Uzbekistan, consisting of the top intellectuals from both countries.

The press secretary of the President of Kyrgyzstan, Askat Alagozov, also shared information about the event on Facebook.

«To strengthen cooperation in the intellectual sphere, the Kyrgyz Republic is delighted to take on the responsibility of hosting Zakovat tournaments,» he wrote.

Zakovat is an international intellectual movement that originated in Uzbekistan. The game was created in 2001 as a national equivalent of the game «What? Where? When?».

The game’s essence lies in participants finding answers to questions within a short time frame, fostering teamwork and speed.

In 2023, the number of permanent members of the movement grew by 500,000. More than 7,000 games have been played with the participation of 156,250 teams.

Under the auspices of Zakovat, international competitions have previously been held in London, Astana, Almaty, Dushanbe, and Berlin.