SCNS detains another Accounts Chamber inspector for extortion

The State Committee for National Security of Kyrgyzstan (SCNS) detained a state inspector of the Accounts Chamber on suspicion of bribetaking. The press center of the state committee reported.

According to it, in May 2025, during a routine inspection of the financial and economic activities of Kanysh-Kiya aiyl okmotu in Chatkal district, M.I. extorted money for concealing the violations identified and received 800,000 soms from local officials. They took the funds from a contracting company that received a tender for the construction of a social facility as a 10 percent kickback.

Earlier, the SCNS detained another state inspector of the Accounts Chamber, B.M., as well as an intermediary, on the fact of extortion and receiving a bribe in the amount of 700,000 soms.