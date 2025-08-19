21:57
USD 87.45
EUR 102.10
RUB 1.09
English

Suspect in illegal takeover of Dyikan JSC detained in Issyk-Kul region

A suspect in the illegal takeover of Dyikan JSC was detained in Issyk-Kul region. The press center of the State Committee for National Security of Kyrgyzstan (SCNS) reported.

She was detained as part of a criminal case initiated on the fact of the illegal takeover of the property complex and land plot of 3.3 hectares of Dyikan JSC in the village of Tyup (formerly the Tyup district production association Kyrgyzselkhozkhimiya).

As the SCNS noted, citizen Z.B.V., by forging documents, distorting the voting results and entering knowingly false information, drew up minutes of meetings, by which, in violation of current legislation, she appointed herself as chairperson and illegally disposed of the property of Dyikan JSC.

The detainee, by court order, was placed in pretrial detention center No. 23 in the city of Karakol.

As part of the criminal case, investigative and operational measures are ongoing aimed at identifying and bringing to justice all persons involved.
link: https://24.kg/english/340244/
views: 153
Print
Related
Suspect in series of frauds detained in Chui region
Head of Issyk-Kul district Zhaparbek Ormonov detained
Deputy prison head arrested for stealing products for prisoners in Moldovanovka
Demolition in Kok-Zhar: Activist Beknazar Aitaliev arrested until September
Suspect of fraud committed in another country detained in Bishkek
Suspects of illegal arms and ammunition trafficking detained in Bishkek
Five Kok-Zhar residents who blocked road released under travel restrictions
Extortion of $10,000 from foreign investor: Detainee placed in detention center
Organizer of road blocking in Kok-Zhar detained
SCNS foils $10,000 extortion attempt against foreign investor
Popular
Rosatom delivers first components for wind power plant to Kyrgyzstan Rosatom delivers first components for wind power plant to Kyrgyzstan
Defense Ministry helicopter makes hard landing in Pobeda Peak area Defense Ministry helicopter makes hard landing in Pobeda Peak area
Iran and Kyrgyzstan may resume direct flights Iran and Kyrgyzstan may resume direct flights
Open-air concert to take place in Bishkek tonight Open-air concert to take place in Bishkek tonight
19 August, Tuesday
20:49
Hot water supply to be suspended in Bishkek on August 20 Hot water supply to be suspended in Bishkek on August 2...
20:45
2GIS navigator now available in Kyrgyz language
20:40
President confers special rank of Lieutenant General on Emergencies Minister
20:34
Suspect in illegal takeover of Dyikan JSC detained in Issyk-Kul region
17:19
Kyrgyzstan receives over 1,200 tons of food aid from Russia