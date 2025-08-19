Suspect in illegal takeover of Dyikan JSC detained in Issyk-Kul region

A suspect in the illegal takeover of Dyikan JSC was detained in Issyk-Kul region. The press center of the State Committee for National Security of Kyrgyzstan (SCNS) reported.

She was detained as part of a criminal case initiated on the fact of the illegal takeover of the property complex and land plot of 3.3 hectares of Dyikan JSC in the village of Tyup (formerly the Tyup district production association Kyrgyzselkhozkhimiya).

As the SCNS noted, citizen Z.B.V., by forging documents, distorting the voting results and entering knowingly false information, drew up minutes of meetings, by which, in violation of current legislation, she appointed herself as chairperson and illegally disposed of the property of Dyikan JSC.

The detainee, by court order, was placed in pretrial detention center No. 23 in the city of Karakol.

As part of the criminal case, investigative and operational measures are ongoing aimed at identifying and bringing to justice all persons involved.