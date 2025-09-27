10:53
Network of webcam studios uncovered in Bishkek: Organizers detained

The State Committee for National Security of Kyrgyzstan (SCNS) detained members of an organized criminal group that created a network of webcam studios in the capital.

According to intelligence agencies, Ch.u.E., N.A.K., R.B.R., and A.k.Sh. have been arrested and charged with organizing and facilitating prostitution and debauchery via internet networks (webcam studios). It was established that, acting as members of a criminal group, they organized and operated a network of webcam studios in the capital.

To maintain secrecy and conceal their illegal activities, the group members rented apartments in various areas of Bishkek. Urgent searches were conducted at all identified addresses, during which webcams, lighting equipment, computer equipment, and other technical equipment, erotic costumes and paraphernalia, as well as sex toys designed for explicit online broadcasts of a sexual nature were discovered and seized.

It is noted that the models were recruited for webcamming through targeted advertising on social media. Administrative measures have been taken against webcam models A.S.N.k., S.A.S., T.M.M., A.A.A., M.A.A., and T.M.U.

Investigative and operational measures are currently underway to identify all individuals involved in this crime.
link: https://24.kg/english/345130/
views: 171
