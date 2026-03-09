14:13
Pardoned Daniel Azhiev placed in pretrial detention facility for two months

Daniel Azhiev, released under a presidential pardon, has been taken into custody. The Department of Internal Affairs of Chui region reported.

According to police, he was charged with a new offense: «Illegal manufacture of narcotic drugs, psychotropic substances, and their analogues without intent to sell.» Following his arrest, Azhiev was placed in a temporary detention facility.

Photo social media

On March 8, a court ordered his pretrial detention for two months. He will be held in the pretrial detention facility No. 1 of Bishkek during the investigation.

Daniel Azhiev was arrested in June 2023 in connection with the operation of webcam studios. The court sentenced him to nine years in prison and seized his property—apartments, houses, and cars—worth approximately 262 million soms. On February 18, 2026, it was announced that the president had pardoned Daniel Azhiev. However, on March 6, he was again detained in the city of Tokmok on a new charge.
