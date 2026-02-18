09:38
USD 87.45
EUR 103.55
RUB 1.14
English

Convicted webcam studio founder Daniel Azhiev released

The President of Kyrgyzstan has pardoned Daniel Azhiev, the founder of webcam studios who was found guilty and sentenced. He was released early, his family announced on social media.

In the fall of 2024, Daniel Azhiev was sentenced to nine years in prison with confiscation of property and a fine of 220,000 soms. He was found guilty of several charges, including organizing brothels, distributing pornographic materials, and causing property damage. The court also banned Azhiev from engaging in entrepreneurial activity for two years.
link: https://24.kg/english/362456/
views: 62
Print
Related
Cryptodollars for debauchery: Webcam scheme dismantled in Bishkek
Network of webcam studios uncovered in Bishkek: Organizers detained
Apartment and car handed over to wife of convicted Daniel Azhiev
Suspect in organizing webcam studio detained in Bishkek
City Court upholds sentence for webcam studio owner Daniel Azhiev
Kyrgyzstan introduces criminal liability for organizing webcam prostitution
Parliament of Kyrgyzstan adopts law on criminalization of webcam studios
Arrest of owner of webcam studios Daniel Azhiev extended for 2 months
Daniel Azhiev taken into custody for two months
Daniel Azhiev detained for organizing transnational webcam studios network
Popular
Nephew of Tashiev dismissed as head of transport prosecutor's office — media Nephew of Tashiev dismissed as head of transport prosecutor's office — media
Leadership changes take place at Prosecutor General's Office of Kyrgyzstan Leadership changes take place at Prosecutor General's Office of Kyrgyzstan
Winter Olympics: Kazakh figure skater wins historic gold Winter Olympics: Kazakh figure skater wins historic gold
Travel blogger Camperghini to explore Kyrgyzstan Travel blogger Camperghini to explore Kyrgyzstan
18 February, Wednesday
09:36
European Parliament members discuss cooperation prospects with Osh students European Parliament members discuss cooperation prospec...
09:24
Convicted webcam studio founder Daniel Azhiev released
17 February, Tuesday
20:07
Leaders of Kyrgyzstan and Kazakhstan discuss political reforms
17:55
Constitutional Court sets date for next presidential elections in Kyrgyzstan
17:39
SCNS: Ex-employees will be held accountable under law
17:26
16 new school buildings commissioned in Osh region in 2025
16:19
New Deputy Chairman of SCNS appointed in Kyrgyzstan