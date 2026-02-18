Convicted webcam studio founder Daniel Azhiev released

The President of Kyrgyzstan has pardoned Daniel Azhiev, the founder of webcam studios who was found guilty and sentenced. He was released early, his family announced on social media.

In the fall of 2024, Daniel Azhiev was sentenced to nine years in prison with confiscation of property and a fine of 220,000 soms. He was found guilty of several charges, including organizing brothels, distributing pornographic materials, and causing property damage. The court also banned Azhiev from engaging in entrepreneurial activity for two years.