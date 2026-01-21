12:21
Cryptodollars for debauchery: Webcam scheme dismantled in Bishkek

A cross-border network of webcam studios operating in both Kyrgyzstan and Kazakhstan has been shut down in Bishkek. The State Committee for National Security (SCNS) reported.

According to the state committee, four citizens of Kyrgyzstan, members of an organized group, were detained along with police officers. They set up an online broadcasting system for erotic content and supported the studios operating in both countries.

The investigation established that the group members rented apartments in different parts of the capital, where they stored their equipment. Webcams, lighting equipment, computer equipment, erotic costumes, and props used for online broadcasts were seized during searches.

It was discovered that the participants in the scheme received their earnings through foreign webcam platforms—Chaturbate, Stripchat, and BongaCams—and then transferred the proceeds to Binance crypto wallets.

Investigative and operational measures aimed at identifying all those involved in the illegal business are currently ongoing.
link: https://24.kg/english/358695/
views: 135
