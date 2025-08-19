10:57
USD 87.45
EUR 102.15
RUB 1.09
English

Kazakhstan calls on Central Asian countries to distribute water fairly

Water resources in Central Asia must be distributed fairly, Deputy Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Kanat Bozumbayev stated at a meeting of the Interstate Coordination Water Management Commission. The Government of Kazakhstan reported.

The Interstate Coordination Water Management Commission is the main body in the region for the strategic management of transboundary water resources.

The agenda was determined by the difficult agroclimatic situation and focused on operational issues of the fair distribution of water resources, the Government of Kazakhstan explained.

Related news
Kyrgyzstan, Uzbekistan to supply 600 million cubic meters of water to Kazakhstan
«This is not just about numbers, this is a real threat to water supply in the lower reaches. We are forced to state that the decisions taken within the commission are not being fully implemented,» Kanat Bozumbayev noted.

The official emphasized that the countries of the region must move from words to concrete actions, developing cooperation in the field of water use on the principles of mutual trust.

«Joint work will bring tangible results for our countries and the entire region,» the Deputy Prime Minister of Kazakhstan concluded.

It was reported earlier that Kyrgyzstan and Uzbekistan will supply 600 million cubic meters of water to Kazakhstan to overcome the irrigation deficit in the south of the country.

It was noted that the previously reached agreements between the states will provide the necessary volume of water for agricultural needs.

Kanat Bozumbayev added that all necessary negotiations have been held with representatives of Kyrgyzstan and Uzbekistan.

A delay in the water supply schedule to Kazakhstan of more than one billion cubic meters has been recorded.

Representatives of Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan and Uzbekistan took part in the meeting.
link: https://24.kg/english/340133/
views: 32
Print
Related
Drinking water supply to be suspended in Bishkek on August 19
Kazakhstan Cinema Days to be held in Kyrgyzstan from August 20
Kazakh Prime Minister names barriers to free movement of goods in EAEU
Prime Ministers of Kazakhstan and Belarus arrive in Kyrgyzstan
Starlink officially enters market of Kazakhstan
Transport Ministers of Kyrgyzstan and Kazakhstan discuss new bus routes
Drinking water supply to be temporarily suspended in Bishkek on August 15
Drinking water supply to be temporarily suspended in Bishkek on August 13
Part of Bishkek to have no cold water on August 14
Kyrgyzstan, Uzbekistan to supply 600 million cubic meters of water to Kazakhstan
Popular
Rosatom delivers first components for wind power plant to Kyrgyzstan Rosatom delivers first components for wind power plant to Kyrgyzstan
Defense Ministry helicopter makes hard landing in Pobeda Peak area Defense Ministry helicopter makes hard landing in Pobeda Peak area
Iran and Kyrgyzstan may resume direct flights Iran and Kyrgyzstan may resume direct flights
Open-air concert to take place in Bishkek tonight Open-air concert to take place in Bishkek tonight
19 August, Tuesday
10:47
Kazakhstan calls on Central Asian countries to distribute water fairly Kazakhstan calls on Central Asian countries to distrib...
10:38
KRSU and Sechenov University to launch joint undergraduate programs
10:28
Kyrgyzstani Adilet Akylbekov wins silver at U20 World Wrestling Championships
10:19
Meeting in Alaska: Vladimir Putin and Sadyr Japarov have telephone conversation
09:57
Bishkek teachers trained in emergency first aid
18 August, Monday
21:20
President's Kok-Boru Cup to be held in Kyrgyzstan from August 31 to September 7
20:23
Zholoman Sharshenbekov to miss World Wrestling Championships due to injury
20:18
Agriculture Ministry urges farmers to adopt second harvest practice