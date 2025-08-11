Kyrgyzstan, Uzbekistan to supply 600 million cubic meters of water to Kazakhstan

Kyrgyzstan and Uzbekistan will supply 600 million cubic meters of water to Kazakhstan to address irrigation shortages in the country’s south. The Deputy Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Kanat Bozumbayev announced.

According to him, the current irrigation water situation in southern Kazakhstan requires immediate intervention. The agreements previously reached between the countries will ensure the necessary water volumes for agricultural needs.

Bozumbayev added that all necessary negotiations with representatives of Kyrgyzstan and Uzbekistan have been completed. Earlier, it was reported that water deliveries to Kazakhstan were lagging behind schedule by more than one billion cubic meters.

The Deputy Prime Minister also highlighted the challenging climate conditions in Central Asia in 2025, including low water levels, high summer temperatures, and a lack of precipitation. These factors have increased water consumption for crop production while reducing water inflows.

According to Kanat Bozumbayev, the flow rates of Syr Darya, Shu, and Talas rivers, as well as other canals, have dropped to 30–40 percent of their usual levels, creating additional difficulties for the region’s water supply.