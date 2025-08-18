Gas supply to be suspended on August 20-22 in Alamedin village

The supply of gas will be temporarily suspended in Alamedin village from August 20 to August 22 due to work on medium and low pressure gas pipelines. The press service of Bishkekgaz reported.

The outage area:

Alamedin village, Drevesnaya Street, GES-2 Street, Gogol Street, Chernyshevsky Street, Big Chui Canal, Kulikovsky confectionery shop.

Bishkekgaz apologizes for the inconvenience and asks consumers to switch to alternative energy sources during the gas outage. The work is being carried out with the aim of reliable and safe gas supply.