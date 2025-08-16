13:53
Russia ready to open car production in Kyrgyzstan

Moscow and Bishkek are discussing the localization of Russian automakers and are set to reach agreements on contracts for the supply of vehicles to Kyrgyzstan. The Deputy Head of the Ministry of Industry and Trade of the Russian Federation Roman Chekushov stated on the sidelines of the Kyrgyz-Russian Economic Forum, which ended in Cholpon-Ata city.

According to him, there is currently a trend around the world to create production sites in countries where car manufacturers want to be present.

«And Kyrgyzstan, of course, is no exception here. Therefore, we expect that there will also be several discussions on the platform about the possible localization of Russian automakers,» Roman Chekushov said.

He added that the Russian Federation has good competencies in passenger and freight vehicles, and stated that the Russian side is set to agree on a number of contracts for the supply of cars.

Earlier it was reported that according to the results of the first half of the year, the production of passenger cars decreased by 2.1 percent in Russia, in contrast to the same period last year. The decline in production in June exceeded 28 percent compared to the same month in 2024.
