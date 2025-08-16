13:53
Most affordable new cars in Kyrgyzstan — Nexia tops the ranking

A ranking of the cheapest new cars has been compiled in Kyrgyzstan, with prices in the top five ranging from $1,426 to $6,475.

The undisputed leader in affordability is Nexia, available for $1,426. Second place goes to the Golf ($4,089). They are followed by Auchan A600 EV ($4,625), Logan ($5,494), and another electric model — the Mini EV ($6,475).

The gap between the cheapest and the most expensive car in the list is 4.5 times, which analysts say reflects wide segmentation even within the low-cost category.

Experts highlight several trends. First, the share of affordable electric vehicles is growing — with two EVs making the ranking. Second, there remains strong demand for simple and reliable internal combustion models such as the Nexia and Logan.

As Kyrgyzstan develops its charging infrastructure and potentially introduces incentives for EV buyers, their popularity is expected to grow significantly. However, low-cost cars with combustion engines are projected to retain a substantial share of the market for years to come.

  • The data was prepared based on an analysis by ATLAS system, which uses artificial intelligence and big data to assess the market value of assets.
