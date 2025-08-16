13:52
Land in Naryn and Jalal-Abad regions transformed for infrastructure

Land plots with a total area of 169 hectares in Naryn (At-Bashi and Ak-Talaa districts) and Jalal-Abad (Toguz-Toro and Suzak districts) regions were transferred from the categories of «Reserve lands», «Lands of the state forest fund» and «Agricultural lands» to the category of «Lands for the needs of industry, transport, communications, energy, defense and other purposes». The resolution of the Cabinet of Ministers says.

In particular, the following plots were transferred to the new category:

  • in At-Bashi — 2.65 hectares of pastures;
  • in Ak-Talaa — 3.44 hectares of irrigated agricultural land;
  • in Suzak — 47.5 hectares of forest lands;
  • in Toguz-Toro — 115.43 hectares of forest and agricultural lands.

Local administrations are now required to amend documents, prepare urban development plans, restore sites and use them for their intended purpose.

The document will come into force in 10 days.
