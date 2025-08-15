22:11
Tulpar Motors produces vehicles worth over 2 billion soms

The Speaker of the Parliament of Kyrgyzstan Nurlanbek Turgunbek uulu familiarized himself with the activities of Tulpar Motors automobile plant. The press service of the Parliament reported.

Having familiarized himself with the process of assembling cars, the speaker noted: the best racehorses in the Kyrgyz language are called «tulpar».

«I am confident that the plant will justify its name and will produce cars that meet high quality standards. In turn, the state is ready to pay special attention to the opening of such production enterprises and provide them with comprehensive support,» he said.

Nurlanbek Turgunbek uulu emphasized that Kyrgyzstan, which did not even produce matches, has transformed into a strong state capable of producing cars in five years. He stated the need to work on their sale to the population on favorable terms and called on the plant’s management to closely cooperate with state banks in this direction.

The company’s management reported that a five-year plan for expanding production had been developed, which required additional land plots. The Presidential Plenipotentiary Representative in Chui region, Kanat Dzhumagaziev, who accompanied the speaker, was instructed to resolve the issue.

Tulpar Motors plant was launched last year. It is noted that compared to the first half of 2024, production has increased threefold. Since the beginning of 2025, vehicles worth more than 2 billion soms have been produced there.
