Preferential Tulpar cards to be confiscated if used by others

Preferential Tulpar cards will be confiscated if they are handed over for use by other people. Ulanbek Beishenbaev, Director of the Department of Transport and Road Infrastructure Development, announced at a meeting of the Standing Commission of Bishkek City Council.

MP Emir Marlisbekov asked how the issue of fare evasion on public transport is being addressed.

Ulanbek Beishenbaev explained that inspectors identify fare evaders in cooperation with police officers. He also raised the issue of abuse of preferential Tulpar cards, noting that some cardholders misuse the benefit. There have been cases where relatives use the card, for example, a 70-year-old daughter using the card issued to her 90-year-old mother.

In such cases, the cards are confiscated and will not be reissued. Ulanbek Beishenbaev

The preferential Tulpar card is issued free of charge and provides free travel on municipal public transport to: