Transit of new passenger cars through Kyrgyzstan to Russia drops by 52.5%

The transit of new passenger cars through Kyrgyzstan to Russia has decreased by 52.5 percent this year. Sergey Tselikov, director of Autostat agency, reported on his Telegram channel.

According to his data, overall imports of new passenger cars into Russia fell by 64 percent. In the first ten months of 2025, at least 290,000 new cars were imported into Russia, 64 percent fewer than during the same period last year.

Three main reasons were identified for this sharp decline: a 20 percent contraction of the market, large stockpiles from the previous year, and increased car assembly within Russia.

Imports of new vehicles from China fell by 68 percent to 210,000 units. Nevertheless, China remains the largest supply source, accounting for 72.5 percent of total imports. Transit via Kyrgyzstan this year fell to 32,500 vehicles, representing just over 11 percent of the total.
