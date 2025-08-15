22:11
Kyrgyzstan introduces moratorium on state awards and prizes

President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov has signed a decree imposing a moratorium on the conferral of state awards, honorary titles, and state prizes until January 1, 2026.

During the moratorium, awards and honorary titles may only be granted in exceptional cases at the initiative of the head of state — for example, for outstanding services to the country or society.

The Presidential Administration will suspend the acceptance and review of award nominations, except in the aforementioned special cases. The Ministry of Justice has been instructed to conduct a comprehensive review of current laws and award practices within two months and prepare proposals for improving the legislation.

The decree takes effect from the date of its official publication.
