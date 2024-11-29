16:02
Business asks to extend moratorium on market inspections in Kyrgyzstan

The President of the Association of Markets of Kyrgyzstan Sergei Ponomarev asked at the parliamentary hearings on amendments to legislative acts in the field of taxation to extend the moratorium on inspections of markets and fines for failure to use electronic consignment notes.

He noted that the moratorium is valid until December 31, 2024 and now the administrations of the markets are conducting explanatory work with sellers on the subject of electronic consignment notes. He expressed a wish that a special program should be developed, which could provide reports instead of training traders, as this work should be done by accountants.

According to Sergei Ponomarev, when business voiced this idea a year and a half ago, the Cabinet developed a mobile application Ishker-24, which makes reports. Its next version 3.0 is being developed now, which should automate this system.

The head of the association said: business, realizing that everyone has to pay taxes, supports the introduction of electronic consignment notes, but the system should be simplified, which will take a lot of time. In the meantime, he asks to extend the current moratorium.

«Because on January 1, 2025, when the penalties will begin to be imposed, I’m afraid many people will not be ready for it. And this will again cause discontent,» Sergei Ponomarev added.
