Parliament approves bill reducing number of state awards

Parliament of Kyrgyzstan approved a bill reducing the number of state awards. The decision was made today during a meeting discussing the draft law «On State Awards, Honorary Titles, and State Prizes» in the second reading.

The bill aims to streamline the current awards system, update it, and enhance the prestige of state awards.

The document aims to create a system of the highest honorary titles reflecting the moral recognition of citizens’ services to the state and society, as well as to eliminate duplicative regulations and enhance the public significance of awards.

Of the 46 existing state awards, it is proposed to retain 18 and add two new highest honorary titles: Kyrgyz Respublikasynyn Zharatmany for outstanding innovative contribution and the creation of significant results at the national level, and Kyrgyz Respublikasynyn Syimygy for heroism and achievements that have become a symbol of national pride, including heroism and international success.

Parliament Speaker Marlen Mamataliev announced that a special platform had been established to consider the questions and proposals received.

«The proposals received take into account issues that were previously raised as among the most important. Specifically, the title of People’s Teacher will be retained. The titles of People’s Doctor, People’s Artist, People’s Writer, People’s Poet and others will also remain,» he said.

Following the discussion, the deputies supported and approved the bill in its second reading.
link: https://24.kg/english/365544/
views: 134
