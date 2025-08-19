System of state awards to be reformed in Kyrgyzstan

The system of state awards in Kyrgyzstan will be reformed. The Deputy Chief of Staff of the President Azamat Kadyraliev announced at a press breakfast.

According to him, the country’s president recently signed a decree introducing a moratorium on state awards.

«The moratorium will be in effect until January 2026. The head of state instructed to create a commission and systematize the process of issuing state awards. So, in the 1990s, there were only ten types of orders and medals. Now there are 18, which is 80 percent more than before. There are also almost three times more honorary titles than before. We were given two months to improve this process,» he said.

When asked whether state awards would be issued by Independence Day and other holidays before the end of the year, Azamat Kadyraliev replied: the decree contains a clause that state awards can be issued by decision of the President.

«But it won’t be as widespread as before,» he added.