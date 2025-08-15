17:27
Kyrgyzstan's GDP reaches 865,218.7 billion soms since beginning of year

For the first seven months of 2025, Kyrgyzstan’s GDP reached 865,218.7 billion soms, an increase of 11.5 percent compared to January-July 2024. It was announced at a press conference of the National Statistical Committee.

According to its data, Kyrgyzstan’s GDP growth has accelerated slightly: for the first six months of 2025, it was 11.4 percent. Nevertheless, the republic’s economic growth remains one of the highest not only among the EAEU and CIS countries, but also in the world.

The volume of industrial production reached 374,620.9 billion soms, showing a 11.33 percent increase compared to the first half of 2024.

The GDP growth has been driven by the commodity production sectors, the services industry, and net taxes on products.

According to the National Statistical Committee, the largest share of GDP (51.1 percent) came from service sectors, while commodity production accounted for 32.8 percent, and taxes on products — 16.1 percent.

Additionally, the annual consumer price index reached 8.8 percent.
