Chairman of Kyrgyzstan’s Cabinet presents snow leopards to the Altai Republic

A ceremonial transfer of three snow leopards, donated by Kyrgyzstan as part of strengthening environmental cooperation with Russia, took place in Gorno-Altaysk.

The Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers of the Kyrgyz Republic, Adylbek Kasymaliev, personally handed over the rare animals during a working visit to the Altai Republic. As part of the visit, he also took part in the International Environmental Conference.

«This is not just a symbolic gesture, but a real contribution to the conservation and sustainability of the ecosystem of the Altai-Sayan region. Since 2019, more than ten projects aimed at protecting biodiversity, creating ecological trails and conducting scientific expeditions have been implemented together with international partners. Two ecological corridors have already been created in Kyrgyzstan — Chatkal and Ak Ilbirs. In order to preserve the biodiversity of Central Asia, we propose considering the possibility of creating transboundary ecological corridors covering the territories of neighboring countries,» he noted.

The males are reportedly named Batyr and Zhanysh, and the female is Umai.

This move is aimed at strengthening bilateral relations in the field of ecology and supporting biodiversity in the region.
