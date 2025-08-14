11:35
Cypriot businessman appointed Muras Bank Chairman of Board of Directors

The National Bank of the Kyrgyz Republic has approved the appointment of Cypriot businessman Sergei Ents as Chairman of the Board of Directors of Muras Bank CJSC. The press service of the financial institution reported.

According to the press service, the bank was registered as a legal entity in June 2025, but is still awaiting a license.

Azamat Omuraliev, who previously headed Bai Tushum and Rosinbank branches, has become the Chairman of the Board of Muras Bank. The rest of the team is still being formed.

The sole shareholder of Muras Bank is Sergei Entz, an international investor with 30 years of experience in banking and the securities investment market, as well as in managing financial projects in emerging markets. His business interests extend not only to Central Asia, but also to the Middle East and Europe.

According to Sergei Entz, his goal is to create an international platform providing consulting, investment banking, and brokerage services. At Muras Bank, he plans to focus on transactions with Kyrgyz securities and assets on international stock exchanges.

«The Kyrgyz market is interesting because of its prospects — it is in a phase of active development. Now, for the first time, the state, the lender of last resort, has entered the borrowing market by issuing its own securities. This is usually how the formation of any civilized securities market begins, and we are interested in participating in this process,» the shareholder said.

The Ministry of Justice of Kyrgyzstan has registered another new bank — Alma Finance Bank CJSC. It is known that it was created with the participation of Chinese capital. Wang Xin is listed as the head of the bank.
