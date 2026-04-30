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Cabinet of Kyrgyzstan engages Oppenheimer Europe as exclusive advisor

Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan, Adylbek Kasymaliev, held a meeting with Co-Head of Capital Markets Group at the investment bank Oppenheimer Europe, Konstantin Derkachev, the government press service reported.

According to the statement, one of the key topics discussed was the successful placement last week of debut eurobonds by Eldik Bank totaling $500 million.

This entry into international capital markets is described as a historic step, sending a strong signal to global investors and confirming confidence in Kyrgyzstan’s financial system.

During the meeting, particular emphasis was placed on the need for prompt, coordinated, and professional work by all state bodies and institutions to implement this initiative effectively.

At the conclusion of the talks, both sides reaffirmed their commitment to deepening cooperation aimed at facilitating the access of domestic companies to international capital markets and improving investment attraction mechanisms.

Following the meeting, an agreement was signed to engage Oppenheimer Europe as the government’s exclusive financial advisor.

The document establishes an institutional framework for further engagement between Kyrgyzstan and international financial institutions and banks, the development of sustainable partnerships with key institutional investors, and the intensification of efforts to attract foreign direct investment.

Special attention under the agreement will also be given to organizing investment forums and roadshows in leading global financial centers, with the aim of enhancing the country’s investment appeal and promoting national projects on the global stage.
link: https://24.kg/english/372506/
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