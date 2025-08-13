16:43
Justice Ministry of Kyrgyzstan registers new Alma Finance Bank CJSC

The Ministry of Justice of Kyrgyzstan registered a new bank — Alma Finance Bank CJSC. It is known that it was established with the participation of Chinese capital. The head of the bank is Wang Xing. The legal address is Bishkek, Ogonbaev Street, 222. This is also the location of the microfinance company Alma Credit, which has been operating in the Kyrgyz market since 2013. It is headed by Ermek Ormotoev.

Six people are listed as founders, including three Chinese citizens. One of them is Liu Wen Zhong, he is also the founder of two companies that are among the founders of the new bank: Baden Service LLC, engaged in the construction of residential and non-residential buildings, and Kyrgyz Temir Group LLC.

Alma Finance Bank CJSC now needs to obtain a license, which is issued by the National Bank of the Kyrgyz Republic.

Earlier it was reported that the Ministry of Justice of Kyrgyzstan registered Muras Bank. According to the Ministry of Justice, the sole founder of the new closed joint-stock company Muras Bank is Russian citizen Sergei Entz.

A year ago, the Ministry of Justice also registered Asman Bank CJSC. Its director, according to open sources, is Erkinbek Zhumabaev.
