Scientists from Kyrgyzstan heading to Mongolia for scientific research

Scientists from Kyrgyzstan are heading to Mongolia for scientific research. The press service of the Ministry of Culture, Information, Sports and Youth Policy reported.

According to it, the head of the ministry Mirbek Mambetaliev met with a working group heading to Bayan-Olgii and Uvs districts for scientific research dedicated to the Kyrgyz people.

The expedition to Mongolia is dedicated to studying the historical, cultural and folklore heritage of the Kyrgyz and related Kyrgyz ethnic groups. It is organized by the authorities for the first time, and is aimed at reviving ethnocultural and historical ties between Kyrgyzstan and Mongolia, as well as preserving spiritual and material heritage that is in danger of disappearing.

The results of the research will be published in a scientific journal and a documentary film will be produced.