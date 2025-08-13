Ak-Sai Cement plant in Osh region transferred to state

The State Committee for National Security of Kyrgyzstan (SCNS) announced that Ak-Sai Cement plant, located in Nookat district of Osh region, was transferred to the state.

According to the SCNS, in 2022, by the decision of Yntymak aiyl okmotu, Ak-Sai Cement LLC was allocated a land plot of 10 hectares for the construction of the plant. However, this decision violated the requirements of the Land Code of the Kyrgyz Republic.

Thus, as the security services clarified, the company illegally privatized the site, built and operated a cement plant.

As a result of operational and investigative measures, the head of Ak-Sai Cement LLC voluntarily transferred the cement plant along with its buildings and a land plot of 10 hectares to the state.