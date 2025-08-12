12:28
USD 87.43
EUR 101.89
RUB 1.10
English

Electronic registry of persons with disabilities to be created in Kyrgyzstan

President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov signed the Law of the Kyrgyz Republic «On the Rights and Guarantees of Persons with Disabilities», adopted by the Parliament on June 18 this year.

As the press service of the head of state reported, the law was adopted in order to implement the norms of the UN Convention on the Rights of Persons with Disabilities, which Kyrgyzstan ratified in 2019.

Deputy Dastan Bekeshev wrote in his Telegram channel what has changed with the adoption of the law.

  • The terminology is changing: instead of people with disabilities, now persons with disabilities.
  • An electronic registry of persons with disabilities is being created to plan and forecast expenses and take their interests into account.
  • Instead of vouchers for a vacation center, one can receive monetary compensation (a separate resolution of the Cabinet of Ministers is needed).
  • The concept of abilitation is introduced.
  • The status of the Council for Persons with Disabilities is regulated.
  • Possible measures to provide assistance to persons with disabilities are prescribed.
  • The standards have been brought into line with the UN Convention on the Rights of Persons with Disabilities.
link: https://24.kg/english/339273/
views: 141
Print
Related
Kyrgyzstan increases number of personal assistants for people with disabilities
Access to payment infrastructure to be improved for persons with disabilities
Paraswimming festival for people with disabilities held in Bishkek
More than 527 million soms paid to assistants of citizens with disabilities
ATMs to have functions accessible to people with disabilities
Electoral deposit to be reduced for candidates for deputies with disabilities
Training course for people with disabilities launched in Kyrgyzstan
Bishkek City Drama Theater to host first inclusive theatrical performance
Kumtor Gold Company provides food packages for people with disabilities
Number of employed people with disabilities increases in Kyrgyzstan
Popular
Manas Airport officially changes IATA code from FRU to BSZ Manas Airport officially changes IATA code from FRU to BSZ
Naryn airport ready to receive aircraft — Asman Airlines completes first flight Naryn airport ready to receive aircraft — Asman Airlines completes first flight
London to help create conditions for investing in renewable energy in Kyrgyzstan London to help create conditions for investing in renewable energy in Kyrgyzstan
Air KG Airlines ceases operations Air KG Airlines ceases operations
12 August, Tuesday
12:23
Kyrgyzstan approves procedure for isolating TB patients refusing treatment Kyrgyzstan approves procedure for isolating TB patients...
11:54
Kyrgyz Pochtasy to charge 2 percent fee for delivering pensions and benefits
11:45
Kyrgyzstan updates procedure for assigning pensions, benefits to security forces
11:32
International experts to assess Kyrgyzstan's veterinary system
11:20
Over $1.5 billion in remittances sent to Kyrgyzstan for six months