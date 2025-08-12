Electronic registry of persons with disabilities to be created in Kyrgyzstan

President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov signed the Law of the Kyrgyz Republic «On the Rights and Guarantees of Persons with Disabilities», adopted by the Parliament on June 18 this year.
As the press service of the head of state reported, the law was adopted in order to implement the norms of the UN Convention on the Rights of Persons with Disabilities, which Kyrgyzstan ratified in 2019.
Deputy Dastan Bekeshev wrote in his Telegram channel what has changed with the adoption of the law.
- The terminology is changing: instead of people with disabilities, now persons with disabilities.
- An electronic registry of persons with disabilities is being created to plan and forecast expenses and take their interests into account.
- Instead of vouchers for a vacation center, one can receive monetary compensation (a separate resolution of the Cabinet of Ministers is needed).
- The concept of abilitation is introduced.
- The status of the Council for Persons with Disabilities is regulated.
- Possible measures to provide assistance to persons with disabilities are prescribed.
- The standards have been brought into line with the UN Convention on the Rights of Persons with Disabilities.