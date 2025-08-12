Electronic registry of persons with disabilities to be created in Kyrgyzstan

President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov signed the Law of the Kyrgyz Republic «On the Rights and Guarantees of Persons with Disabilities», adopted by the Parliament on June 18 this year.

As the press service of the head of state reported, the law was adopted in order to implement the norms of the UN Convention on the Rights of Persons with Disabilities, which Kyrgyzstan ratified in 2019.

Deputy Dastan Bekeshev wrote in his Telegram channel what has changed with the adoption of the law.