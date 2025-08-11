16:05
USD 87.45
EUR 101.77
RUB 1.10
English

Meat production growing in Kyrgyzstan, but import dependence remains

At least 115,400 tons of meat were produced in Kyrgyzstan for the first six months of 2025, which is 3,900 tons more than in the same period last year. Materials of the Ministry of Water Resources, Agriculture and Processing Industry of Kyrgyzstan say.

According to the ministry, this figure indicates a slight increase in meat production. However, as the population grows, so does the demand for meat. In 2024, domestic demand reached 309,400 tons, while in the first half of 2025 it amounted to 157,300 tons.

Self-sufficiency through domestic production stood at:

  • 88.1 percent in 2022;
  • 85.2 percent in 2023;
  • 86.2 percent in 2024;
  • 79.7 percent in the first half of 2025.

«This means the republic still depends on imports to fully meet domestic meat demand. To satisfy internal needs and reduce import dependence, the main priority should be increasing both the volume and quality of meat production. Expanding export potential will require strategic measures, including the development of livestock breeding, strengthening the feed base, improving veterinary services, and enhancing logistics,» the ministry stated.

The ministry also noted that live cattle exports from Kyrgyzstan have been growing steadily in recent years, particularly to Central Asian and Middle East countries.

Quantitative restrictions on livestock exports introduced earlier this year have helped prevent meat shortages and price hikes, officials say. If maintained long-term, such restrictions could create opportunities for increasing domestic production. In this regard, the ministry proposes extending the temporary ban on the export of cattle, horses, sheep and goats for another six months.
link: https://24.kg/english/339183/
views: 114
Print
Related
Kyrgyzstan exports tobacco products to Vietnam and Greece
Kyrgyz suppliers deliver over 55 tons of fruit and berries to regions of Russia
Tajikistan increases exports to Kyrgyzstan almost fivefold
Kyrgyzstan to introduce state regulation of meat prices for 90 days
Antimonopoly Service conducts meat price monitoring in Osh city
Uzbekistan becomes leading carpet exporter to Kyrgyzstan
Turkey's exports to Kyrgyzstan amount to $639 million
State price regulation for meat to be introduced in Kyrgyzstan
Russia’s gasoline export ban not to affect fuel supplies to Kyrgyzstan
Kyrgyzstan exports 23,000 kilograms of dried apricots to China
Popular
London to help create conditions for investing in renewable energy in Kyrgyzstan London to help create conditions for investing in renewable energy in Kyrgyzstan
Air KG Airlines ceases operations Air KG Airlines ceases operations
Naryn airport ready to receive aircraft — Asman Airlines completes first flight Naryn airport ready to receive aircraft — Asman Airlines completes first flight
Earthquake registered in Osh city Earthquake registered in Osh city
11 August, Monday
16:01
Kyrgyzstan's international reserves exceed $6.6 billion Kyrgyzstan's international reserves exceed $6.6 billio...
15:54
127 facilities for 15 billion soms under construction in Naryn region — Tashiev
15:42
President restricts non-state experts’ right to conduct explosives examinations
15:23
Manas Airport officially changes IATA code from FRU to BSZ
15:18
Construction of new school completed in Kyrgyzstan village