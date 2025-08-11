Meat production growing in Kyrgyzstan, but import dependence remains

At least 115,400 tons of meat were produced in Kyrgyzstan for the first six months of 2025, which is 3,900 tons more than in the same period last year. Materials of the Ministry of Water Resources, Agriculture and Processing Industry of Kyrgyzstan say.

According to the ministry, this figure indicates a slight increase in meat production. However, as the population grows, so does the demand for meat. In 2024, domestic demand reached 309,400 tons, while in the first half of 2025 it amounted to 157,300 tons.

Self-sufficiency through domestic production stood at:

88.1 percent in 2022;

85.2 percent in 2023;

86.2 percent in 2024;

79.7 percent in the first half of 2025.

«This means the republic still depends on imports to fully meet domestic meat demand. To satisfy internal needs and reduce import dependence, the main priority should be increasing both the volume and quality of meat production. Expanding export potential will require strategic measures, including the development of livestock breeding, strengthening the feed base, improving veterinary services, and enhancing logistics,» the ministry stated.

The ministry also noted that live cattle exports from Kyrgyzstan have been growing steadily in recent years, particularly to Central Asian and Middle East countries.

Quantitative restrictions on livestock exports introduced earlier this year have helped prevent meat shortages and price hikes, officials say. If maintained long-term, such restrictions could create opportunities for increasing domestic production. In this regard, the ministry proposes extending the temporary ban on the export of cattle, horses, sheep and goats for another six months.