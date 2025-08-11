09:48
USD 87.45
EUR 101.77
RUB 1.10
English

Earthquake with magnitude 6.1 registered in Turkey

An earthquake with magnitude 6.1 hit Turkey. The epicenter of the tremors, felt in Istanbul, Bursa and several other cities, was located in the Province of Balikesir in the west of the country, the Disaster and Emergency Management Authority (AFAD) reported.

The earthquake with magnitude 6.1 was recorded in Sindirgi district of Balikesir Province. The epicenter was located at a depth of 11 kilometers, the agency said in a statement.

The epicenter was 400 kilometers from Istanbul. The tremors were felt in the west of the metropolis for about 20-30 seconds.

According to the latest data, at least 10 low-rise buildings in Sindirgi collapsed due to the earthquake, and more than 20 were severely damaged. Four people were pulled out alive from under the rubble, and at least two remain trapped under the debris.

As a result of the earthquake, one person died, 29 were injured, the head of the Turkish Interior Ministry reported.
link: https://24.kg/english/339088/
views: 132
Print
Related
Earthquake hits southern Kyrgyzstan
Earthquake registered in Osh city
Earthquake in Jalal-Abad: Houses and school sports hall damaged
Earthquake registered in Kyrgyzstan, felt in Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan
Turkey's exports to Kyrgyzstan amount to $639 million
Earthquake registered on Kyrgyzstan-Tajikistan border
Earthquake hits Tajikistan and felt in Kyrgyzstan
Health Minister discusses treatment of Kyrgyzstanis in Turkey with Ambassador
Earthquake registered in southern Kyrgyzstan
Earthquake registered in Kyrgyzstan
Popular
London to help create conditions for investing in renewable energy in Kyrgyzstan London to help create conditions for investing in renewable energy in Kyrgyzstan
Earthquake registered in Osh city Earthquake registered in Osh city
Air KG Airlines ceases operations Air KG Airlines ceases operations
Naryn airport ready to receive aircraft — Asman Airlines completes first flight Naryn airport ready to receive aircraft — Asman Airlines completes first flight
11 August, Monday
09:40
25 citizens of Kyrgyzstan deported from U.S. — Foreign Ministry 25 citizens of Kyrgyzstan deported from U.S. — Foreign...
09:32
Construction of small nuclear power plant in Uzbekistan to begin in March 2026
09:25
Over 1.5 million Uzbek citizens visited Kyrgyzstan since beginning of 2025
09:17
Kyrgyzstan revises approaches to teaching Russian in primary grades
08:38
Earthquake with magnitude 6.1 registered in Turkey
9 August, Saturday
20:43
Naryn airport ready to receive aircraft — Asman Airlines completes first flight
20:35
Days of Culture of Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan held in Turkmenistan
20:30
Bishkek to host 2nd International Kurak Festival
20:25
Bishkek City Hall invites investors to develop public restroom network