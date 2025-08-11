Earthquake with magnitude 6.1 registered in Turkey

An earthquake with magnitude 6.1 hit Turkey. The epicenter of the tremors, felt in Istanbul, Bursa and several other cities, was located in the Province of Balikesir in the west of the country, the Disaster and Emergency Management Authority (AFAD) reported.

The earthquake with magnitude 6.1 was recorded in Sindirgi district of Balikesir Province. The epicenter was located at a depth of 11 kilometers, the agency said in a statement.

The epicenter was 400 kilometers from Istanbul. The tremors were felt in the west of the metropolis for about 20-30 seconds.

According to the latest data, at least 10 low-rise buildings in Sindirgi collapsed due to the earthquake, and more than 20 were severely damaged. Four people were pulled out alive from under the rubble, and at least two remain trapped under the debris.

As a result of the earthquake, one person died, 29 were injured, the head of the Turkish Interior Ministry reported.