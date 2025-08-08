Some Bishkek districts to have no gas on August 11-13

Bishkekgaz informs that due to work on medium and low pressure gas pipelines, the supply of blue fuel will be temporarily suspended in two districts of the capital.

Gas supply will be stopped in the following areas:

Gagarin Street, Chingiz Aitmatov Avenue, Azhibek Baatyr and Ostrovsky Streets — from August 11 to August 12;

Zhukeyev-Pudovkin, Tokombaev, Sukhe-Bator, Yunusaliev and Bezymyannaya Streets — from August 12 to August 13.

Bishkekgaz apologizes for the inconvenience and asks to switch to alternative energy sources during the gas outage.

The work is being carried out with the aim of ensuring reliable and safe gas supply.